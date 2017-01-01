Elbit Systems Awarded a $240 Million Contract to Provide an Array of Defense Electronic Systems to a Country in Africa

(Source: Elbit Systems Ltd.; issued Sept 26, 2017)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that it was awarded a contract, in an amount of $240 million, to provide a wide array of defense electronic systems to a country in Africa.



The contract, which will be performed over a two-year period, is comprised of Directed Infra-red Counter Measure (DIRCM) systems to protect aircraft from shoulder fired missiles (Man Portable Air Defense Systems -MANPADS), based on passive IR (Infrared) systems, and includes Missile Warning Systems (MWS), radio and communication systems, land systems, mini-UAS systems and helicopters upgrade.



Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, Elbit Systems President and CEO, said: “We are proud to have won this contract, allowing us to provide our customer with a variety of systems and capabilities from different fields, a growing trend we have witnessed lately in many countries. Our unique structure enables the customer to benefit from the synergy of its overall capabilities while, at the same time, focus on its requirements. Our portfolio, based on cutting-edge technologies and operational know-how, allows us to customize our solutions and tailor them to our customer’s needs, and we hope others will follow this trend".





Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems.



