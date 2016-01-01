Boeing Australia Report Shows Bright Future for Defence

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Sept 27, 2017)

Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, today welcomed the release of Boeing Australia’s report, which outlines the company’s economic impact on Australia.



Minister Pyne congratulated Boeing Australia on their report and acknowledged their contribution to Australian Defence Force (ADF) capability and the Australian economy through investment and the creation of jobs,” Minister Pyne said.



“Boeing Australia delivers a range of vital services to the ADF and has 38 locations across Australia.



“The report outlines in 2016 Boeing contributed $1.3 billion to the Australian economy and supported approximately 9,300 direct and indirect jobs Australia-wide.



“Earlier this year, Boeing opened a new office in Adelaide, creating up to 250 new highly skilled and research jobs.



“Boeing is also the longest standing member of our Global Supply Chain Program, which delivers fantastic opportunities for Australian businesses to engage with Boeing globally by plugging into their international supply chain,” he said.



Minister Pyne said the report shows the future for Australian defence industry is bright, with the Turnbull Government’s record $200 billion investment in defence capability over the next decade already delivering results.



“Since 2013, Boeing’s defence team has grown by 750 jobs. This is a huge vote of confidence in Australia’s defence industry and demonstrates the Turnbull Government’s investment in Defence is producing real jobs,” Minister Pyne said.



“This growth has been good for Boeing Australia and for Australia’s many small and medium enterprises. In 2016 alone, more than $400 million went to Boeing’s Australian supply chain.



“The Government is committed to using our investment in Defence to deliver the capabilities our warfighters need, and position Australian defence industry for growth and global success.”



Boeing Australia has a range of operations in Australia, including research and development, advanced manufacturing, training and support and defence.



-ends-

