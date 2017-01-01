Russia Test-Fires RS-12M Ballistic Missile with Advanced Warhead

(Source: Xinhuanet; issued Sept 27, 2017)

MOSCOW --- Russia's Strategic Missile Forces successfully test-fired an RS-12M Topol intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.



The launch was conducted from the Kapustin Yar central range in the Astrakhan region in southern Russia, with the aim to "test advanced warheads installed on the ballistic missile," the ministry said.



"The warhead hit the designated target at the Sary-Shagan testing ranging in Kazakhstan with expected accuracy," it said in a statement.



Data on the missile test launch will be used to develop means of penetrating the enemy missile defenses, according to the ministry.



The RS-12M Topol is a single-warhead ICBM designed in the Soviet time, which entered service in 1985. It has a maximum range of 10,000 km and can carry a nuclear warhead with a yield of up to 550 kilotons. Enditem



