Minister Krstičević Meets with Swedish Defence Minister

(Source: Croatia Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 26, 2017)

The Croatian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Damir Krstičević and the Chief of the General Staff of the Croatian Armed Forces, General Mirko Šundov on 25 September 2017 welcomed the Swedish Minister for Defence Peter Hultqvist and the delegation.



The two ministers commended the progress of the bilateral co-operation between the two countries, primarily within the European Union.



Minister Krstičević briefed the Swedish delegation on the development of the national security system and the adoption of the new National Security Strategy.



"The Republic of Croatia has recognised the importance of the altered security paradigm and adopted the National Security Strategy, and the new National Security System Act is to be passed soon as well. I would like to extend appreciation to the Swedish colleagues for their suggestions and the assistance in the preparation of the important documents,” said Minister Krstičević.



Minister Krstičević said Sweden was an important economic partner for Croatia, which is interested in continued development of the bilateral economy relations.



Minister Peter Hultqvist stressed that Sweden was investing significant amounts into defence and building of new capabilities.



The two sides exchanged the views on the current global and regional security situation. Minister Krstičević underlined that the "constantly changing security paradigm requiring the upgrade of capabilities and readiness to be capable of responding to the emerging security challenges“.



The ministers also addressed the procurement of the multi-purpose fighter aircraft, Sweden being a recipient of the Croatian Request for Proposal.



Minister Krstičević stressed the procurement as one of the most important future projects for Croatia and the parameters for the selection of the aircraft – the bilateral agreement, the price and the business and economy co-operation package.



“The procedure will be conducted transparently, with all segments scrutinised to ensure the best option for Croatia. We also need business and economy co-operation with our prospective partner to boost the ecomomy, expansion of business for the firms in Croatia and creation of new jobs for our citizens.”



The agenda also featured the future co-operation, through the exchange of experiences pertaining to the implementation of capability targets.



The Swedish Ministers is also meeting with the President of the Republic Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović and the Prime Minister Andrej Plenković.



-ends-

