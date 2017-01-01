Army Divested Black Hawks Reach Afghanistan

(Source: US Army; issued Sept 25, 2017)

The first of two UH-60A utility helicopters is loaded onto a C-17 transport aircraft in Huntsville, Alabama. The two aircraft are the first of 159 US Army surplus Black Hawks that will be shipped to Afghanistan. (US Army photo)

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama --- U.S. civilian and military personnel gathered in Huntsville Sept. 15 to load the first two UH-60A Black Hawks onto a C-17 en route for Afghanistan. The aircraft were delivered to Kandahar Airfield Sept 18.



This initial transfer is part of the U.S. Army's effort to modernize the Afghan Air Force.



More than 150 Black Hawks, divested from U.S. Army stock, will be shipped to Afghanistan over the next five years, according to Giovanni Estrada, the Afghanistan country program manager at the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command at Redstone Arsenal. The Army Black Hawks will replace the AAF's aging fleet of Soviet Mi-17 aircraft.



Estrada is one of many individuals and organizations across the globe who have been hammering out the details for the last 18 months to coordinate this historic transfer under the Black Hawk Exchange and Sale Transaction (BEST) divestiture program.



"We all came together - sometimes on a daily basis - in teleconferences and working group meetings to work out how we would not only get the aircraft to Afghanistan, but also how to train Afghan pilots to fly them as soon as possible," said Estrada.



While it was a monumental effort with an urgency that saw scores of agencies throughout the world working around the clock, it is well worth the effort.



Brig. Gen. Thomas Todd, the program executive officer for Aviation, called the delivery timely as the AAF has taken more responsibility for providing their own airlift.



"The high utilization and accelerated attrition rate of the Mi-17 fleet has made the transition to Black Hawks essential to the Afghan forces' ability to maintain a high operations tempo as they battle against insurgent forces," said Todd.



"What's happening this evening is the direct result of the dedicated efforts of PEO Aviation, USASAC, AMCOM and other organizations that have worked tirelessly to execute the delivery of an incredible capability and combat multiplier to the Afghan Air Force," said Todd, the program executive officer for aviation. "This transfer of UH-60s along with the training of Afghan pilots is vital to developing their ability to meet their growing demand for air support."



AAF UH-60 training is ongoing at Fort Rucker, Alabama, and a class at Kandahar airfield will kick off in early October.



Delivery of more than 50 Black Hawks have been funded by Congress this year. Delivery of the remaining helicopters will rely on Congress approving funds every year to keep the program on track.



While testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee in February, Gen. John Nicholson, the commander of NATO's Resolute Support Mission and U.S. Forces in Afghanistan, said offensive capability will break the stalemate in Afghanistan, and the Afghan security forces' key offensive capabilities are their air force and their special forces.



Nicholson told the Senate panel "Congressional approval of funding for the Afghan Air Force is key to improving the offensive capability of the Afghan national defense and security forces, [and] there is an urgency to this request in order to get these aircraft and aircrews into the fight as soon as possible."



He also testified that "as a result of our training, equipping and partnering, the 17,000-strong Afghan special forces are the best in the region. They now operate independently on roughly 80 percent of their missions."



"Of the 98 U.S.-designated terrorist groups globally, 20 operate in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region, along with three violent extremist organizations," Nicholson told the senators.



Nicholson said the main objective in Afghanistan is to keep the country from being used as a safe haven from which terrorists can attack the United States and its allies.



(ends)



Afghan Air Force Receives First Delivery of UH-60s at Kandahar Airfield

(Source: US Air Force; issued Sept 26, 2017)

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan --- The first two Afghan Air Force UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters arrived at Kandahar Airfield.



The UH-60s are the first to be delivered to the AAF under the Aviation Transition and Modernization program. The plan to modernize and increase the AAF fleet will provide firepower and mobility enabling the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces to bring a decisive advantage to the fight against anti-government forces.



The first group of UH-60s will remain at Kandahar Airfield, where flight training for Afghan pilots is slated to begin in October. Air advisors assigned to Train, Advise, Assist Command-Air, 738th Air Expeditionary Advisory Group, will oversee the training program. Over the coming years, additional Blackhawks will be distributed to four primary AAF bases throughout Afghanistan.



“The AAF has grown in the last year and they’re asymmetric effects are changing the battlefield,” said Col. Armando Fiterre, 738th AEAG commander, TAAC-Air. “As the AAF mission grows they are becoming a more modernized, sustainable and more capable air force.”



The UH-60s are just part of the plan to modernize and expand the AAF. Additions to its current fleet will increase strike aircraft numbers from 58 to 173, while its rotary aircraft fleet will increase from 74 to 173.



“The Blackhawks will gradually be replacing the Mi-17 in the AAF inventory over the next few years,” said Brig. Gen. Phillip Stewart, commander of the 438th Air Expeditionary Wing and Train, Advise, Assist Command-Air. “While the Mi-17 is one of the AAF’s most advanced programs when it comes to aircrew and maintenance capabilities, the program cannot be continued indefinitely. The Mi-17s are expensive to maintain, difficult to sustain and experiencing higher than expected attrition rates.”



Earlier in this year, the U.S. committed more than $814 million for fiscal year 2017, funded by the U.S. Contingency Operations Afghan Security Forces Fund.



The funding will be used to shape and modernize the Afghan fleet over the next several years by procuring UH-60s, with refurbishment and modification of the first 18; additional armed MD-530F helicopters, A-29 attack aircraft and AC-208s aircraft, which will provide Afghan National Defense and Security Forces an advantage on its domestic battlefields.



The planning involves seven different weapon systems, 14 different program offices and more than 20 major contracts. As the UH-60s arrive, contract maintenance experts will establish initial program stability, while Train, Advise, Assist Command-Air advisors conduct training classes and on-the-job training or Afghan pilots and maintainers.



“The UH-60 training will involve a blend of contractors, military and Afghan pilots,” Stewart said. “The Afghan Air Force will begin by transitioning Mi-17 pilots and maintainers as we expect they will adapt faster to the Blackhawk.”



Once the Afghans aviators graduate and become mission ready, combat missions will be planned and conducted by AAF crews independent of coalition forces.



“Growing an air force takes time, it takes many years of training and planning during peace time and the Afghans are doing this during war,” Fiterre said. “It is a herculean effort for the Afghans, and frankly, they are knocking this achievement out of the park.”



The primary purpose of the UH-60 will be for troop and cargo transport, including casualty evacuation.



However, in addition to the 61 base-model UH-60s, the AAF will also receive 58 UH-60 models with fixed forward-fire capabilities. According to TAAC-Air advisors, these numbers are based on the final forecasted end strength, assuming no attrition.



“The mission of TAAC-Air is to help our Afghan partners build a professional, capable and sustainable air force,” Stewart said. “We stand ready to give our Afghan counterparts the best training and assistance possible, regardless of what aircraft they are flying.”



-ends-



