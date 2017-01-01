N. Korea Relocated Warplanes After B-1B Flight: Spy Agency

(Source: The Korea Times; issued Sept 26, 2017)

North Korea has moved its warplanes toward its east coast and strengthened coastal defenses following the U.S. strategic bombers' flight near there, according to the National Intelligence Service (NIS) Tuesday.



Pyongyang did not take any immediate military action in response to the flight of B-1B Lancer bombers, probably because it failed to detect them, the NIS said.



The spy agency briefed members of the National Assembly Intelligence Committee on the movement of North Korea's military following the flight.



Rep. Lee Cheol-woo of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP), the committee's head, said after the briefing that North Korea repositioned its aircraft as a follow-up to the bombers' flight late Saturday night.



The U.S. Air Force flew the bombers and F-15C Eagle fighters in international airspace over waters east of North Korea. It was the farthest north of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that any U.S. warplane has flown this century.



"After the U.S. show of force, North Korea repositioned its warplanes and strengthened defenses in the eastern coastal area," Lee told reporters.



Another committee member said planes in Hwanghae Province on the west coast were moved to the east coast and some flew on patrol.



The moves come amid North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho's remark late Monday that the North "holds the rights to self-defense, including the right to shoot down U.S. strategic bombers even if they don't fly into the country's airspace."



However, contrary to the follow-up measures and the strong threats, Pyongyang seems to have failed to detect the bombers and that is why it did not have an immediate military response, according to the spy agency.



"It seems North Korea could not take measures because it had not anticipated such a show of force would take place around midnight and its radars were unable to detect the bombers clearly," Lee said. "In short, the North did not take any action when the B-1Bs were flying."



There has been speculation that the impoverished state was unable to keep its radar system fully operational due to an electricity shortage.



Saying North Korea may have been surprised, the U.S. military told the NIS that the North was unable to respond quickly, such as issuing a condemnation or more threats, probably because it had to check the bombers' flight through China and Russia's anti-aircraft networks.



The spy agency said South Korea and the U.S. had an agreement on the show of force involving the B-1B bombers, but did not explain in detail what they agreed on, Lee said.



Regarding North Korea's military situation around the DMZ, Lee said the North is also trying to prevent any accidental clash.



