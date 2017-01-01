Patria to Maintain Norwegian Bell Helicopters

(Source: Patria Helicopter; issued Sept 26, 2017)

Patria Helicopters AB has won the competition and signed a contract with the Norwegian Defense Logistics Organisation (NDLO) for the maintenance of the Norwegian Armed Forces’ Bell 412 helicopters. The contract is for four years and it includes an option for additional three years. The estimated value of the contract is EUR 7.1 million.



The Bell 412 helicopter fleet based at Rygge and Bardufoss are to be maintained in Patria’s facilities in Arlanda.



“We are very proud and happy for this contract which shows the trust we have gained with the NDLO,” says Peter Örjes, Managing Director at Patria Helicopters AB.



Patria Helicopters AB is part of Patria Group and focuses on helicopter life-cycle support covering a full range of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and supply services for helicopters, their components and equipment as well as helicopter upgrades and modifications.





Patria is a trusted provider of defense, security and aviation life-cycle support services and technology solutions. Versatile duties employ today some 2 800 skilled professionals. Patria is owned by the State of Finland (50.1%) and Norwegian Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (49.9%).



