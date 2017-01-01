China’s Homemade ‘Rainbow 5’ Drone Completes Live-Fire Exercise

(Source: People's Daily Online; posted Sept 26, 2017)

The People’s Daily Online has posted photographs of the CH-5 medium-range, long endurance unmanned aircraft taken from different angles, and clearly showing details of its weapons fit.

China’s unmanned aerial vehicle CH-5, or “Caihong (Rainbow) 5,” completed a live-fire exercise earlier this month. The CH-5 is the latest drone developed by the Chinese Academy of Aerospace and Aerodynamics.According to deputy chief designer Lan Wenbo, the CH-5 has already completed performance flight testing and entered into small-scale production. The drone, which measures about 11 meters in length and stands over four meters high, has a wingspan of 21 meters.It is China’s largest drone for reconnaissance, surveillance, patrols, target positioning, and strike missions.-ends-