China Aviation Could Disrupt the Boeing-Airbus Duopoly (excerpt)

(Source: Bloomberg news; posted Sep 25, 2017)

By Adam Minter

Last week, the Commercial Aviation Corp. of China Ltd. (Comac) announced that the C919, China’s first homemade large passenger jet, had chalked up its 730th pre-order. Those numbers won’t necessarily make the Boeing Co. or Airbus SE quake; Boeing estimates Chinese airlines alone will require 5,420 new single-aisle planes by 2036. Ultimately, though, they could herald the end of global aviation’s great duopoly.Most of the C919’s orders come from state-owned Chinese companies, some of whom probably wouldn’t have placed them if given a choice. The C919 is technologically out-of-date and has been repeatedly delayed; it’s unlikely to enter commercial service before 2020.The plane is cheap, though — reportedly 10 percent less expensive than the competition — and designed to be good enough not just for China but other emerging markets where air travel is booming and regulations are less strict than in the developed world. The hope is that cost-conscious carriers in Africa and Asia will embrace a plane that they can afford and that does most of what they need, even if its technology isn’t cutting-edge.Chinese manufacturers have a track record of winning market share with similar products, matched to the limited means and needs of developing-world consumers. In mature economies, China’s largely known as a contractor for some of the world’s most famous brands, such as Apple Inc. Elsewhere, it’s identified more with low-cost goods targeted to poorer consumers. Those Chinese brands have been beating out more expensive competitors for years despite their poor reputation for quality.For example, between 2012 and 2014, China’s total share of Kenya’s imports increased from 12 to 23 percent, leading to a 10 percent overall drop in the unit price of manufactured goods in the country. Meanwhile, during the first quarter of 2017, Chinese smartphones claimed 51 percent of the Indian market, besting better known but more expensive international brands such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Apple.Many if not most of those phones wouldn’t sell in more developed markets with stricter standards and higher consumer expectations. (end of excerpt)-ends-