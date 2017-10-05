Saab at Pacific 2017

(Source: Saab; issued Sept 27, 2017)

Defence and security company Saab will display its latest technologically advanced and innovative solutions in naval systems at the Pacific 2017 exhibition in Australia 3-5 October 2017. Saab’s naval showcase will feature at stand 1H10 in Hall 1 at the International Convention Centre, Sydney.



Saab welcomes visitors to its stand to see how ground breaking ideas for existing technology and pioneering innovations are developed for the naval market. On display, visitors will find a range of products and solutions from Australia and the company’s operations across the globe.



“Asia Pacific is a strategically important market for Saab. Our long-term investment in Australia began 30 years ago when we established a specialised workforce, which in part through building Australia’s own combat management system, has now grown to nearly 400”, says Dean Rosenfield, Managing Director Saab Australia.



The Saab 9LV combat management system is the backbone of the Royal Australian Navy’s fighting force and will be a feature at Pacific 2017. An interactive visualisation of its evolutionary path will be on show featuring capability extensions, upgrades and its strategic growth plans and features for the future generation.



“Over thirty years, Saab has earnt an exceptional reputation as Australia’s leading capability system integrator. We have successfully transferred world’s-best combat technology from Europe, and adopted it for Australia’s defence force requirements. We are now designing, manufacturing and supporting defence and security technology in Australia because of our strategic, cooperative partnership with the Royal Australian Navy, Defence Science and Technology (DST) group and allied industries”, says Mr. Rosenfield.



Other key products featured on Saab’s stand include:



--Swordfish maritime patrol aircraft

--RBS15 Mk3 long range anti-ship missile

--AUV62-AT autonomous underwater vehicle for ASW training

--Double Eagle Mk II remotely operated vehicle for mine countermeasure operations

--TactiCall integrated communications

--Mixed Reality holographic visualization

--Skeldar V-200 Maritime, a medium range VTOL UAV system



-ends-

