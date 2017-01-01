Eurenco Inaugurates Its Second Modular Charges Production Line In Bergerac

(Source: Eurenco; issued Sept 28, 2017)

EURENCO’s second modular charges production line (Ligne 2 Charges Modulaires or LI2CM) has been inaugurated today in its Bergerac facility (France). It is a new step in EURENCO’s strategy to modernize its production sites and develop export sales.



The LI2CM project has been achieved on budget and on time (2 years of preparation and 8 months of construction) thanks to 10 years of experience with the first modular charges production line in Bergerac. It also highlights the willingness of EURENCO to go toward more Safety, Capacities and Competitiveness for our customers and operators.



The highly automatized LI2CM (three times more robots than the line 1) has an annual capacity of 250 000 modules per year and will double the Bergerac site’s capacity. EURENCO has now the largest production capacity in Europe for modular charges.



Our customers’ needs are the driving force of our strategy and investments. The LI2CM will support our European customers like Nexter Munitions and will be an asset for EURENCO to offer its modular charges on export markets in Europe, Asia, Middle-East and the Americas. Modular charges enhance the performances of modern artillery systems (range, firing rate, no residue) and save logistics costs. EURENCO’s modular charges are compatible with any 155mm gun (52, 45 ou 39 caliber) such as the CAESAR, PZH-2000, FH-77 and K9.



Last but not least, the LI2CM strengthens the Bergerac site as EURENCO’s excellence center for combustible items and propelling charges including modular charges for artillery systems, combustible cases for tank ammunition and Nitrofilm for mortar increments. More than 1,3 million modular charges have been produced to date in Bergerac.



EURENCO invested in many projects during the past 3 years in order to enhance the operational performance of its production sites (Safety, Quality and Competitiveness), satisfy its customers and secure new markets. Thanks to those efforts, EURENCO will have in 2020 the most modern production facilities in Europe for Explosives, Propellants and Combustible items.





EURENCO is the European leader in Energetic Materials with a full range of propellants, explosives, combustible items and additives for Strategic markets: Defense & Security, Space, Oil & Gas, Fuel Additives. Our explosive filling and propelling charge solutions are customized for the most complex applications: warheads, missiles, bombs, underwater weapons and small, medium and large caliber munitions.



