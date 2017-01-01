Minister of National Defence in Finland

On 27th September, Minister of National Defence Antoni Macierewicz paid an official visit to Finland. During the visit, the Head of the MOnD met with Finland's Minister of Defence Mr. Jussi Niinistö and Finnish Chief of Defense Gen. Jarmo Lindberg.



Ministers discussed bilateral relations in the military sphere, cooperation in the armaments industry, as well as the security situation in the Baltic Sea Region and experiences in the territorial defence in both countries.



Ministers signed a framework cooperation agreement. This agreement implies cooperation on hybrid and cyber threats, exchanging of information and technological partnership. As Minister Macierewicz said, “this agreement will replace the already limited agreement signed a few years ago”. It will, he added, “include the results of the NATO Summit in Warsaw in 2016, as well as the results of work on common EU defence efforts that have recently been conducted.



“That is why cooperation in the field of hybrid and cyber threats, information sharing, technological cooperation and the intensification of direct exchanges of information on territorial defence and other common actions related to the growing threat that both countries experienced very intensely, are particularly highlighted in this agreement,” said the Head of MOnD.



On Wednesday morning, Minister Macierewicz visited the Helsinki Hietaniemi Cemetery, where he laid flowers at the Cross of the Heroes and on the grave of Carl Gustaf Emil Mannerheim (1867-1951).



During a visit to Helsinki, the Head of the Polish Ministry of Defence also met with the management of Patria company, which is involved in the production of Polish armored vehicle - Rosomak.



