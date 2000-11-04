Rosoboronexport to Expand its Foreign Trade Activities

(Source: Rostec; issued Sept 27, 2017)

Rosoboronexport (part of the Rostec State Corporation) is expanding the sphere of its foreign trade activities. As the state intermediary agency for the export and import of the whole range of end products, technologies and services of military and dual use character, Rosoboronexport is planning to enlarge its competences since 2017 with the export of the Russian security products operating at different levels, including the national security one.



“In 2017-2018 we will have a repositioning of the Rosoboronexport’s image. This is connected with the explosive growth of interest in the world market to the solutions to provide state and infrastructure security, which was caused by the unprecedented expansion of terrorism and extremism threats. This is why we consider the promotion of security services in the external market as one of the company’s drivers. Meanwhile, Rosoboronexport has all the necessary competences for the successful work in this area with the ministries of interior, border guard services, national guards and coast guards of the partner nations,” said Yuri Kaptelkin, head of the Office of the Rosoboronexport’s Director General.



For the development of the special exporter’s new area of activities, a special thematic cluster of the Rostec State Corporation companies producing anti-terrorist equipment was created. The development projects are implemented in cooperation with the experts on countering terrorism and crime prevention from all the Russian law-enforcement agencies, i.e. the Ministry of Defence, Federal Security Service, Ministry of Interior, Russian Guard and EMERCOM.



The products, offered by Rosoboronexport, include a variety of special assets and systems. They comprise the “Secure City” complex automated system, law-enforcement units’ transportation systems, including the aviation ones, designed for the conduct of special operations, as well as special vehicles for the provision of public order, non-lethal weapons, special small arms for the police, individual armour protection assets.



A considerable part of the new area of activities is devoted to the anti-terrorist assets. Foreign customers may receive special small arms and close combat assets, special armoured vehicles, search and inspection equipment, explosives and drugs detection assets, explosive objects handling equipment, robotic systems.



“In addition to that, we now offer to our partners equipment for the protection of installations of special importance and of critical infrastructure as well as of long land and water boundary lines. Special attention is given to the issues of countering unmanned aerial vehicles and provision of cyber security,” added Yuri Kaptelkin.





Rosoboronexport is the only state-owned arms trade company in the Russian Federation authorized to export the full range of military and dual-purpose products, technologies and services. It is a subsidiary of the Rostec Corporation. Founded on 4 November, 2000, now Rosoboronexport is one of the leading world arms exporters to the international market.



Its share in Russia's military exports exceeds 85 percent. Rosoboronexport cooperates with more than 700 enterprises and organizations in the Russian defence industrial complex. Russia maintains military technical cooperation with more than 70 countries around the world.



-ends-

