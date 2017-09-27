Sikorsky's S-97 Raider Could be a Revolutionary Light Helicopter (excerpt)

(Source: Forbes Magazine; issued Sept 27, 2017)

The U.S. Army is the biggest operator of military helicopters in the world. However, all of its combat rotorcraft were developed during the Cold War, and despite upgrades are beginning to show their age. In fact, the Army's main reconnaissance ("scout") helicopter, the Kiowa Warrior, grew so decrepit after 16 years of fighting in Southwest Asia that they were retired despite the absence of a dedicated successor.Apache, the Army's preeminent tank-killer, will do double duty as an armed recon helicopter for the time being, but Army leaders admit lack of a next-generation recon helicopter is the gap in aviation capabilities that most worries them. Armed recon plays a central role in Army plans for securing battlefield intelligence and attacking forward targets, but in today's lethal warfighting environment the mission requires an unusually agile and survivable airframe.It appears a solution to the Army's needs already exists in the form of the Sikorsky S-97 Raider, a highly maneuverable light helicopter begun in 2010 in response to a solicitation for next-gen scout helicopters that was later canceled due to scarce funding. Raider got some negative media coverage last month when it suffered a hard landing at Sikorsky's West Palm Beach testing facility, but the fact a prototype was undergoing its 15th test flight underscores the fact that this is not just a neat idea. It's a real helicopter.Sikorsky began developing the S-97 Raider in 2010 as a game-changing replacement for the U.S. Army's scout helicopters. Seven years later, it is poised to revolutionize the performance of light military helicoptersThe problem leading to the hard landing can likely be resolved with tweaks to the flight-control software. The test pilots walked away from the incident after setting the helicopter down and shutting off onboard systems. These kinds of incidents are common when advanced airframes are in development. But the larger story here is just how advanced Raider is. Its performance features and technology point to an impending revolution in light helicopter operations.(Disclosure: Sikorsky is owned by Lockheed Martin, which contributes to my think tank, along with several of its competitors. Lockheed is also a consulting client.)Compared to legacy helicopters, Raider will offer a 100% increase in speed and endurance, a 50% decrease in turning radius, a 50% decrease in acoustic "signature," and a 40% increase in payload -- all wrapped in a composite airframe that is 15% smaller than the venerable Kiowa. Whereas the current fleet of Army helicopters is only capable of providing coverage to 40% of Afghanistan, Raider will be able to cover 97%.That is a huge gain in performance, but it is just the beginning of what Sikorsky is developing -- without using any taxpayer money. Raider will incorporate an advanced open-architecture mission equipment package that facilitates rapid upgrades of on-board sensors and electronics without getting locked into particular vendors. It will also host an automated diagnostic system that can detect mechanical issues before they occur.Perhaps the most important feature of the design, though, is its two counter-rotating main rotors that can be separately adjusted to enable hover and maneuver in "high-hot" environments like Afghanistan. Because the rotors turn in opposite directions, they eliminate the torque that requires other helicopters to have a stabilizing rear propeller. The six-blade propeller at the rear of Raider is used instead for forward propulsion, while the main rotors are dedicated to lift. This division of labor reduces aerodynamic drag, bolstering maneuverability. (end of excerpt)-ends-