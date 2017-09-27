Defence Acquisition Council Meeting

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 27, 2017)

The Defence Acquisition Council(DAC) meeting to consider the Capital Acquisition proposals of the Services was held on 27th September, 2017 under the Chairmanship of Defence Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman. This is the first DAC meeting being chaired by Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman after having taken over the reins of the MoD.



The Minister reviewed the status of the Capital Acquisition Schemes as on date and directed that the schemes are to be meticulously monitored and brought to maturity within stipulated timelines. Towards this end, the Minister stated that the Defence Acquisition Council meetings are to be conducted once in a fortnight to enable speeding up the process of Capability Development of the Armed Forces.



The DAC accorded Acceptance of Necessity to the Indian Navy for procurement of upgraded Sonars for its destroyers and frigates through the BUY INDIAN (IDDM) route at a cost of Rs. 200 crore. These Sonars are designed, developed and manufactured indigenously by the DRDO and the Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory, Kochi and will provide a significant boost to the Navy’s anti-submarine warfare capabilities.



The DAC additionally cleared procurement of missiles for replenishing the naval inventory.



