GE, RJE Global Sign MOU for in-Country Gas Turbine Manufacturing

GE’s Marine Solutions signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with RJE Global, Morphettville, South Australia, whereby RJE will assemble GE LM2500 gas turbine modules and manufacture a number of components for this engine in support of the Royal Australian Navy’s new SEA 5000 frigate program. The MOU was signed by both companies recently at RJE’s facility in Adelaide.



The nine-ship SEA 5000 Future Frigate Program will replace the aging Anzac class frigates. GE’s LM2500 gas turbines are operational on two of the short-listed qualified ship designs -- Fincantieri’s FREMM and Navantia’s F100.



“Through this MOU, GE provides RJE access to manufacturing and assembly knowledge as well as other GE resources that have been used with similar local manufacturers globally to produce our reliable LM2500 marine gas turbine modules,” said Brien Bolsinger, Vice President, General Manager, GE, Evendale, Ohio. “Teaming with RJE is a natural choice that makes the LM2500 engine the low risk, in-country solution for the RAN’s next-generation frigate program. RJE also has a long and proven history of working well with several other GE businesses,” Bolsinger added.



RJE designs and builds plant and power solutions for industries including mining, renewable energy, utility power generation, and infrastructure. RJE already is an authorized distributor for GE Transportation’s medium speed diesel generator sets both in Australia and internationally; RJE also performs work on GE Power’s LM2500 trailer mounted gas turbine power generation modules.



According to RJE’s Robin Johnson, Managing Director of RJE Global, Adelaide, “As a result of this MOU, we recently met face-to-face with the GE team and some of their key suppliers in Cincinnati where we shared information and aligned capabilities to ensure quality fabrication and assembly for GE’s LM2500 marine gas turbine modules.”



GE Gas Turbines in Australia



GE LM2500 engines comprise 100% of the RAN’s gas turbine fleet. In fact, each of the RAN’s new Hobart-class Air Warfare Destroyer (AWD) features two LM2500s configured in a COmbined Diesel Or Gas turbine (CODOG) arrangement with two diesel engines. GE LM2500s also power the RAN’s Adelaide and Anzac class frigates, and the two Landing Helicopter Dock ships - HMA Ships Canberra and Adelaide - both the largest ships ever built for the RAN.



GE’s LM2500-family of gas turbines includes the base LM2500 model (25 megawatts), LM2500+ (30 megawatts) and LM2500+G4 (35 megawatts) – a suite of engines to meet any mission profile. These same gas turbines are used by the RAN and 34 other navies worldwide, providing a proven and established installation base. Globally, more than 1,400 GE gas turbines log over 15 million hours on 600 naval ships for 100 military ship programs ranging from patrol boats, destroyers and cruisers to corvettes, frigates, amphibious ships and aircraft carriers.



Long Term Support



GE offers extensive in-country engine support capabilities and outstanding reliability for its marine gas turbine family. For example, through a separate multi-year agreement, GE provides the Australian Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group’s Maritime Cross-Platform Systems Program Office with depot level maintenance for the LM2500 gas turbines that power Adelaide and Anzac class frigates and the generator sets on board the Canberra class LHD’s.



Depot level maintenance is performed by Air New Zealand Gas Turbines, an authorized LM2500 service center and longtime RAN service provider. GE also provides program management, on-site field service support, warehousing and inventory management including spare parts and inventory replenishment throughout the life of the contract. The agreement helps to ensure the RAN optimum fleet readiness and lower total cost of ownership.





GE’s marine gas turbine business is part of GE Aviation and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. GE is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of marine propulsion products, systems and solutions including aeroderivative gas turbines ranging from 6,000 to 70,275 shaft horsepower / 4.5 to 52 megawatts. These gas turbines reliably operate the world over in some of the most arduous conditions in temperatures ranging from -40 to 120 degrees F/-40 to 48 degrees C.



