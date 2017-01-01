Airbus Defence and Space Hands Over 50th A400M

(Source: Airbus Defence and Space; issued Sept 27, 2017)

Airbus Defence and Space today delivered the 50th A400M new generation airlifter to the German Air Force marking a key milestone for an aircraft which is transforming the world of air mobility.



The aircraft, known as MSN59, is the twelfth to be delivered this year at the Final Assembly Line in Seville and the thirteenth to be accepted by Germany.



The A400M is steadily becoming the backbone of the European transport fleet and in recent weeks began to demonstrate its full potential as aircraft from Germany, France and the UK undertook intensive hurricane relief missions in the Caribbean.



MSN59 will shortly be ferried to Wunstorf, Lower Saxony which is home to Germany’s A400M unit – Air Transport Wing 62.



-ends-

