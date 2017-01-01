Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 27, 2017)

The Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington, is being awarded $152,529,718 for modification P00011 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-13-C-0026) for the procurement of two C-40A aircraft in support of the Navy.



Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington (90 percent); and San Antonio, Texas (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2019.



Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $152,529,718 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



