Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 27, 2017)

Harris Corp., Clifton, New Jersey, is being awarded a $133,231,659 firm-fixed-price contract to procure 50 full-rate production for 14 Integrated Defensive Electronic Countermeasures (IDECM) AN/ALQ-214 A(V)4/5 Onboard Jammer systems; 14 WRA1 (V)4s; 14 WRA2 (V)4s; eight WRA1 A(V)4s; eight WRA2 A(V)4s; 22 WRA 3s; and 14 racks for the F/A-18 C/D/E/F aircraft in support of the Navy and the government of Australia.



The contract provides for the repair of test assets and field support of the AN/ALQ-214 A(V)4/5 and one Acceptance Test Procedure test set which increases production capacity to meet necessary fielding requirements.



Work will be performed in Clifton, New Jersey (59 percent); San Jose, California (14 percent); San Diego, California (7 percent); Rancho Cordova, California (5 percent); Mountain View, California (3 percent), and other locations within the continental U.S. (12 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2020.



Fiscal 2016 and 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $133,231,659 are being obligated at time of award, none of which expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract combines purchases for the Navy ($124,141,470; 93 percent); and the government of Australia ($9,040,189; 7 percent), under the Foreign Military Sales Program.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-17-C-0090).



