Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 27, 2017)

Boeing has not even begun to deliver its KC-46 tanker to the US Air Force, but has already been awarded a contract worth nearly $102 million to modernize aircraft of its first and second production lots. (Boeing photo)

Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington, has been awarded a $101,841,380 ceiling price, sole–source, fixed-price-incentive-firm modification (P00068) to previously awarded contract for initial common spares and readiness spares packages in support of production aircraft lots 1 and 2 for the KC-46 modernization program at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas.



Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington, and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2020. Fiscal 2015 procurement funds in the amount of $87,544,716; and fiscal 2016 procurement funds in the amount of $3,767,300 are being obligated at time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8625-11-C-6600)





(EDITOR’S NOTE: In the strange and convoluted world of Pentagon procurement, Boeing is being paid to modernize KC-46 tankers which it has not even begun to deliver.)



