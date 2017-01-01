Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 27, 2017)

Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a $450,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Small Diameter Bomb (SDB) II integrated engineering change proposal contract.



The contract provides for design, development, integration, test and production engineering for changes to the SDB II technical and production baseline.



Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 31, 2024. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. No funds are being obligated at time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA8672-17-D-0004).



-ends-

