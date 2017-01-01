Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 27, 2017)

United Launch Services, Centennial, Colorado; Vandenberg Air Force Base, California; and Cape Canaveral Air Station, Florida, has been awarded an $832,413,250 cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed fee, firm-fixed-price modification (P00177) to a previously awarded contract for its Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle program.



This contract provides mission assurance, program management, systems engineering, and integration of space vehicle with launch vehicle, launch site and range operations, and launch infrastructure maintenance and sustainment.



Work will be performed in Centennial, Colorado, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2018.



Fiscal 2016 and 2017 space procurement funds in the amount of $150,901,320 are being obligated at time of award.



Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity (FA8811-13-C-0003).



