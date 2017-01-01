Patria’s Modern Helicopter Services Featured at Helitech International 2017

(Source: Patria; issued Sept 28, 2017)

Patria attends Helitech International 2017 – the largest helicopter event in Europe, held on 3-5th October at ExCel in London – stand H31-G30. At the event Patria will showcase its helicopter life-cycle support covering a full range of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and supply services for helicopters, their components and equipment as well as helicopter upgrades and modifications.



Serving a wide range of customers, Patria offers global on location MRO support to provide increased helicopter availability. To boost mission flexibility, Patria offers its capabilities for modifying new and used helicopters. One of Patria’s strengths is also its capability to provide on demand supply of components, spare parts and manpower. Patria’s helicopter operations are located in Sweden, Finland and Norway.





Patria is a trusted provider of defense, security and aviation life-cycle support services and technology solutions. Versatile duties employ today some 2 800 skilled professionals. Patria is owned by the State of Finland (50.1%) and Norwegian Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (49.9%).



-ends-

