MBDA Signs a MoU with Cablex in Victoria in the Framework of Land 400

(Source: MBDA; issued Sept 28, 2017)

MBDA is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Victorian based company, Cablex.



The MoU will see MBDA and Cablex work together to explore global supply chain opportunities, initially with MBDA’s latest anti-tank guided weapon, MMP, and longer term on a wide range of capabilities relevant to Australia.



“I am delighted that MBDA has been able to partner with an award-winning company like Cablex,” MBDA Australia Managing Director, Andy Watson said.



“MMP could be the missile of choice across a range of platforms for the Australian Defence Force and it is absolutely vital to have local companies like Cablex on board to realize this possibility.”



“MBDA’s approach to Australian Industrial Capability is based on two principles: ensuring the Commonwealth has the highest level of operational independence and sovereignty in its use of the missile and generating real opportunities for Australian industry. “



The MoU with Cablex follows the recent announcement of an agreement with Ferra Engineering of Queensland and is one of a number of agreements with Australian companies expected to be completed over the coming weeks and builds on MBDA’s established record for industrial participation and technology transfer in Australia.



-ends-

