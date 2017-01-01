MDA to Extend Operational Support to Canada's Broad-Area Maritime Surveillance System

(Source: MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd.; issued Sept 28, 2017)

RICHMOND, BC --- MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. today announced that it has signed a five-year contract with Canada’s Department of National Defence (DND) that includes one base year in addition to four one-year renewals.



MDA will extend its operational support which includes the use of the east and west coast RADARSAT-2 ground systems for the DND Polar Epsilon Near Real-Time Ship Detection (NRTSD) system.



The NRTSD system is a broad-surveillance system that delivers space-based, day and night, all-weather maritime surveillance information of Canada’s Arctic, Atlantic and Pacific Oceans and includes global high-resolution surveillance capabilities to support deployed Canadian Forces.





MDA is a global communications and information company providing operational solutions to commercial and government organizations worldwide. MDA's established global customer base is served by more than 4,800 employees operating from 15 locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally.



-ends-

