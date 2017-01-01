False Caliphate Faces Collapse as UK Marks Three Year Tackling Daesh

(Source: UK Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 28, 2017)

Daesh fighters are being pinned down by the Royal Air Force in their former stronghold of Raqqa as the UK marks three years of tackling the barbaric cult in Iraq and Syria.



Royal Air Force aircraft destroyed 17 targets in Syria in a single day last week as the air campaign intensifies, forcing Daesh to splinter and retreat from areas it ruled when the UK voted to begin air strikes in September 2014.



British aircraft have struck Daesh 1,340 times in Iraq and 262 times in Syria. In that time the group has lost territory, finances, leaders and fighters as the 73-member coalition has liberated cities in both countries.



Defence Secretary, Sir Michael Fallon, said: “Britain has made a major contribution to the campaign that has crippled Daesh since 2014, forcing this miserable cult from the gates of Baghdad to the brink of defeat in Raqqa. By air, land and sea UK personnel have played a tireless role in striking targets and training allies.



“As the second largest contributor to the Global Coalition’s military campaign, the UK has flown more than 8,000 sorties with Tornado and Typhoon jets and Reaper drones, providing strikes, surveillance and reconnaissance, refuelling and transport.”



Since 2014 the UK has hit Daesh with over 1,500 strikes, bombarding targets including heavy machine-gun positions, truck-bombs, mortar teams, snipers and weapons stores.



RAF Typhoons, Tornados and Reapers have hounded Daesh day and night, striking from Raqqa and Dayr az Zawr in Syria to Qayyarah and Al Qaim in Iraq.



Air Chief Marshal, Sir Stephen Hillier, said: “This has been an immense effort by RAF airmen and airwomen over the last three years of continued operations, countering Da’esh in Iraq and Syria. However, the tempo continues with RAF aircraft destroying 17 targets in Syria in a single day last week.”



Three years ago, Daesh was barely an hour from the gates of Baghdad, but today it has lost more than 73 per cent of the territory it occupied in Iraq and 65 per cent of its former territory in Syria.



The Royal Air Force has played an essential role to allies, helping Syrian Democratic Forces engaged in ground close combat and the Iraqi Security Forces who continue their advance having liberated Mosul and Ninewah province.



More than 5.5 million people have been freed from Daesh’s rule and over 2 million displaced Iraqi civilians have returned to their homes. In Mosul alone, it is estimated that over 265,000 people have returned.



On the ground, around 600 British soldiers are in Iraq, helping to train that country’s forces. UK troops have so far helped train over 58,000 Iraqi Security Forces in battle winning infantry, counter-IED, engineering and combat medical skills.



Recognising the valuable contributions made by many serving military personnel, Sir Michael announced an Iraq and Syria Operational Service Medal during his recent visit to Iraq.



The UK’s commitment from all three Services to the fight against Daesh across the region now numbers just over 1,400 military personnel, with the latest uplift of 44 Royal Engineers announced in September demonstrating the UKs contribution to the campaign.



ISIS 'Losing on all Fronts,' OIR Spokesman Says

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 28, 2017)

WASHINGTON --- Coalition and partner forces are making significant progress in defeating the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, the spokesman for Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve said today in Baghdad.



"ISIS is losing on all fronts, and they are losing their grip on their few remaining strongholds in both Iraq and Syria," Army Col. Ryan Dillon said in a videoconference with reporters at the Pentagon.



The coalition and its partners on the ground -- the Iraqi security forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces -- remain committed to defeating the enemy, he said.



"But make no mistake," he added, "we fully expect fierce fighting in the days ahead. And while these terrorists remain a dangerous and desperate enemy, our ISF and SDF partners have proven they are up to the task."



The terrorists have committed inhumane actions and violated the laws of war, Dillon said, are responsible for the deaths of thousands of innocent civilians. He called on the world to hold ISIS accountable for the violations.



Focus on Decisive Defeat in Iraq



Iraqi forces have made significant progress in the fight, Dillon said. "Our Iraqi partners have fought a long, bloody war and have sacrificed a great deal to liberate their people and clear terrorists from cities and villages," he told reporters.



More than 42,000 square kilometers in Iraq have been cleared and more than 4 million people are now free from ISIS control, the colonel said. "ISIS is on the run, and we must remain focused on delivering a decisive defeat in their few remaining holdouts in Iraq," he added.



In the past week, Iraqi security forces have continued fighting ISIS on multiple fronts, showing their capacity as a strong, unified fighting force, Dillon said, noting that they have made steady progress in defeating the enemy in the two and a half weeks since launching simultaneous operations in Hiwija, Sharqat and in the western part of Anbar province. The Iraqi forces completed the first phase of operations in Hiwija and Sharqat, clearing more than 1,300 square kilometers and liberating more than 100 villages, he said.



In western Anbar, the town of Ana is clear of ISIS fighters and improvised explosive devices, and operations are under way to clear the nearby town of Rayhanna.



ISIS Losing Grip on Raqqa



The Syrian Democratic Forces have made steady gains in liberating Raqqa, Dillon said.



"We are seeing the terrorist group begin to lose its grip on their self-declared capital in Raqqa," he said, adding that more than 75 percent of the city is now clear of ISIS with more than 50 city blocks cleared in the past week.



"ISIS is trying to control the remaining civilians in the city, holding them hostage as the terrorists cling to the final square kilometers they hold," he said.



The Syrian Democratic Forces provided safe passage for about 300 civilians seeking refuge from Raqqa this week, he said. "The singular mission of our combined joint task force is the annihilation of ISIS," he stressed. "In total, across Syria, about 2 million people are no longer under ISIS control, and more than 44,000 square kilometers have been cleared."



