Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 28, 2017)

Insitu Inc., Bingen, Washington, is being awarded $7,758,625 firm-fixed-price delivery order N0001917F0251 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-0001) for the procurement of six ScanEagle unmanned aircraft systems, related support equipment, training, site activation, technical services, and data for the government of Iraq under the Foreign Military Sales program.



Work will be performed in Baghdad, Iraq (67 percent); Bingen, Washington (30 percent); and Hood River, Oregon (3 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2018.



Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $7,758,625 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



