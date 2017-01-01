Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 28, 2017)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Herndon, Virginia, is being awarded $267,655,035 for firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost only modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-17-C-6327) for Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device (RCIED) Electronic Warfare (JCREW) Increment One Block One (I1B1) systems full-rate production in support of the Expeditionary Warfare Program Office.



Work will be performed in San Diego, California (97 percent); and Sierra Vista, Arizona. (3 percent), and is expected to be complete by August 2022.



Fiscal 2016 other procurement (Air Force); fiscal 2017 other procurement (Navy and Air Force); and fiscal 2017 research development test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $266,674,330 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia is the contracting activity.



