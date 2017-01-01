Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 28, 2017)

General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, Bath, Maine, is being awarded a fixed-price-incentive-firm target modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-13-C-2305) for incorporation of the Flight III baseline on DDG 126 and award of one fiscal 2016 ship (DDG 127) in the Flight IIA configuration.



Flight III will incorporate the SPY-6 Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) and upgrade the electrical power and cooling capacity plus additional associated changes. The fiscal 2016 ship was appropriated by Congress in the 2016 Consolidated Appropriations Act (P.L. 114-113).



As the Navy expects to release a competitive solicitation for additional DDG 51 class ships in the Flight III configuration in future years, the contract award amount is considered source selection sensitive information (see 41 U.S. Code 2101, et seq., Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) 2.101 and FAR 3.104) and will not be made public at this time. (Emphasis added—Ed.)



Work for DDG 126 and 127 will be performed in Bath, Maine (62 percent); Walpole, Massachusetts (5 percent); Cincinnati, Ohio (5 percent); Coatesville, Pennsylvania (2 percent); York, Pennsylvania (2 percent); South Portland, Maine (1 percent); Falls Church, Virginia (1 percent); and other locations below 1 percent (collectively totaling 22 percent), and is scheduled to complete in fiscal 2024.



Fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); and fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



