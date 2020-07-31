Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 28, 2017)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, has been awarded a $163,212,869 modification (P00119) to contract W58RGZ-13-C-0109 for MQ-1C Gray Eagle extended range supplemental production hardware.

Work will be performed in Poway, California, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2020.

Fiscal 2017 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $163,212,869 were obligated at the time of the award.

U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.







-- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, has been awarded a $54,972,496 modification (P00098) to contract W58RGZ-13-C-0110 for engineering services in support of the Gray Eagle aircraft system.

Work will be performed in Poway, California, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 28, 2017.

Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1 were obligated at the time of the award.

U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama is the contracting activity.



-ends-

