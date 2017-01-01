Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 28, 2017)

-- Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Riviera Beach, Florida, is being awarded a $43,177,098 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract for design efforts of the Orca Extra Large Unmanned Undersea Vehicle system and delivery of a technical data package.



This award represents Phase I of a competitive two-phased acquisition approach.



The contract includes priced Phase II options which are considered source selection information (see Federal Acquisition Regulation 2.101 and 3.104). Therefore, the cumulative value of this contract, if all options were exercised, will not be made public at this time.



Work will be performed in Riviera Beach, Florida (90 percent); Syracuse, New York (5 percent); Manassas, Virginia (2 percent); Marion, Massachusetts (1 percent); Morristown, Pennsylvania (1 percent); and Owego, New York (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by December, 2018.



Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $16,553,665 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with three offers received.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-17-C-6308).







-- The Boeing Co., Huntington Beach, California, is being awarded a $42,273,919 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract for design efforts of the Orca Extra Large Unmanned Undersea Vehicle system and delivery of a technical data package.



This award represents Phase I of a competitive two-phased acquisition approach.



The contract includes priced Phase II options which are considered source selection information (see Federal Acquisition Regulation 2.101 and 3.104). Therefore, the cumulative value of this contract, if all options are exercised, will not be made public at this time.



Work will be performed in Huntington Beach, California (69 percent); Groton, Connecticut (9 percent); Centreville, Virginia (8 percent); Camden, New Jersey (8 percent); and Newport News, Virginia (6 percent), and is expected to be completed by December, 2018.



Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $16,553,665 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with three offers received.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-17-C-6307).



-ends-

