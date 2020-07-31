Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 28, 2017)

Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a $300,088,180 fixed-price-incentive domestic and foreign military sales (Lebanon, Jordon and Morocco) contract for Tube-launched Optically-tracked Wireless-guided missiles for the Army, Marine Corps and foreign military sales customers.

Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona; and Farmington, New Mexico, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2020.

Fiscal 2010, 2015, 2016 and 2017 other procurement (Army); foreign military sales; and American Recovery and Reinvestment Act funds in the combined amount of $300,088,180 were obligated at the time of the award.

U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-17-C-0194).







-- Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a $292,436,322 modification (PZ0055) to foreign military sales (Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Thailand, Bahrain, and Morocco) contract W31P4Q-12-C-0265 for Tube-launched Optically-tracked Wireless-guided missiles.

Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona; and Farmington, New Mexico, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2018.

Fiscal 2010 foreign military sales funds in the amount of $292,436,322 were obligated at the time of the award.

U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.







-- Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Orlando, Florida, has been awarded a $103,287,296 modification (P00060) to foreign military sales (Croatia, Lebanon, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates) contract W31P4Q-15-C-0151 for Hellfire II missile production.

Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2020.

Fiscal 2015, 2016 and 2017 other procurement (Army) and other funds in the combined amount of $103,287,296 were obligated at the time of the award.

U.S Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

