China's J-20 Fighter Jet Put Into Service

(Source: Xinhua; published Sept 28, 2017)

China’s Ministry of Defense has announced that its J-20 “stealth” fighter has officially entered service, just six years after its maiden flight, but it is not clear what this in-service status actually means. (Twitter photo)

BEIJING --- China's latest J-20 stealth fighter has been officially commissioned into military service, according to Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense on Thursday.



The flight tests are being conducted as scheduled, Wu said at a press conference.



The J-20 is China's fourth-generation medium and long-range fighter jet. It made its maiden flight in 2011 and was first shown to the public at the 11th Airshow China in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, in November last year.



