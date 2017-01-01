New Corvettes Ordered for the Bundeswehr

(Source: BAAINBw; issued Sept 29, 2017)

BAAINBw has placed an order with the ARGE K130 consortium to manufacture five more K130 corvettes by 2025. ARGE K130 consists of the companies Fr. Lürssen Werft GmbH & Co. KG as the leading firm, ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems GmbH, and German Naval Yards Kiel GmbH.



This will supply the German Navy with urgently required units which it needs to be able to fulfill its NATO obligations.



“We are procuring ships that have proven their worth, but are equipped with renewed technology,” Armin Schmidt-Franke, Deputy Director-General of BAAINBw, said during the signing of the contract in Koblenz on 12 September. “We enable the German Navy to fulfill its increased obligations within the alliance by using ships that have proven their worth in many missions,” the Deputy Director-General of BAAINBw added.



The newly-ordered ships, number six to ten, of the K130 corvette class are supposed to be delivered by ARGE K130 starting 2022. The contract includes the design and construction of the ships as well as the integration of all systems, devices and equipment, and also the adaptation of the shore training facilities.



In addition, systems and equipment will be adapted to avoid anticipated obsolescence and to account for the amended laws and regulations. This includes, for example, the adaptation of the concept for life-saving appliances to the current SOLAS (Safety of life at sea) provisions by implementing a mass evacuation system, or the adaptation of the network structures to the considerably increased requirements of IT security.



The construction contract has an overall funding volume of nearly two billion euros.



The Class 130 corvettes are characterized by their long endurance in the deployment area in combination with a multiple crewing concept. The newly ordered second lot of this class will supply the German Navy with urgently needed units for its mission obligations.



