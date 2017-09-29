Plane Jointly Developed by China, Russia Gets Name
(Source China Daily; posted Sept 29, 2017)
By Wang Ying
SHANGHAI --- The wide-body commercial jet co-developed by China and Russia was named CR929 on Friday.

During a naming ceremony held at Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), China-Russia Commercial Aircraft International Co Ltd (CRAIC), a Shanghai-based joint venture between COMAC and Russia's United Aircraft Corp (UAC) established in May，also announced the logo of the jetliner.

The letter C and R stand for China and Russia respectively, 9 is the largest single number and means long-lasting in Chinese, and 2 refers to the two parties working together in developing the aircraft.



The logo in red and blue is a combination of the dominant color of China's national flag and UAC's logo.

The joint venture is tasked to push forward the research, development, operation and sales of a wide-body aircraft in the next decade.

Research and development for the 280-seat wide-body aircraft with a range of 12,000 kilometers was launched, according to He Dongfeng, president of COMAC, at an aviation safety conference earlier this year.

