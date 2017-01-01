Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 29, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded $64,240,000 for firm-fixed-price modification to a previously issued delivery order 0132 placed against basic ordering agreement N00019-14-G-0020.



This modification provides for the procurement of initial air vehicle spares in support of the low-rate initial production Lot 11 F-35 Lightning II for the Marine Corps and Navy.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (24.6 percent); El Segundo, California (9 percent); Owego, New York (8.6 percent); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (7.2 percent); Cheltenham, United Kingdom (6.2 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (5.8 percent); Torrance, California (5.5 percent); Orlando, Florida (4.9 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (3.7 percent); San Diego, California (3.6 percent); Phoenix, Arizona (3.1 percent); Melbourne, Florida (3 percent); Irvine, California (2.5 percent); North Amityville, New York (2.4 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (2.2 percent); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (2.2 percent); Papendrect, The Netherlands (1.9 percent); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (1.8 percent); and Alpharetta, Georgia (1.8 percent).



Work is expected to be completed in February 2022. Fiscal 2016 and 2017 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps and Navy) funds in the amount of $64,240,000 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This modification combines purchases for the Marine Corps ($39,540,000; 61.6 percent); and the Navy ($24,700,000; 38.4 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



