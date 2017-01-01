Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 29, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems Division, Moorestown, New Jersey, is being awarded a $147,361,893 modification to a previously awarded cost-plus-award-fee/cost-plus-incentive-fee contract HQ0276-10-C-0001.



This modification increases the total cumulative contract value from $2,656,658,699 to $2,804,020,592.



Under this modification the contractor will provide additional Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) 4.X/5.X ship installations, program management and engineering services (Contract Line Item Numbers 0305, 0360-0370, 0372, 0374, and 0376, $53,587,749); BMD post certification, pre-mission, mission execution, and post mission support (CLIN 0122, $12,519,767); and Aegis Weapons System Baseline 5.4 development (CLIN 0154, $81,254,377) for the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense (ABMD) Program Office.



The work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey, with an expected completion date of Feb. 28, 2020. Fiscal 2017 procurement funds in the amount of $8,953,851 are being obligated at the time of award.



The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Virginia, is the contracting activity.



