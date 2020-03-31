Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 29, 2017)

General Dynamics-OTS Inc., Williston, Vermont, has been awarded a $109,244,251 modification (P00072) to contract W31P4Q-14-C-0154 to exercise option for Hydra rockets.



Work will be performed in Williston, Vermont, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2020.



Fiscal 2015 aircraft procurement, Army funds in the amount of $113,960; fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement, Army funds in the amount of $10,625,022; fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement, Army funds in the amount of $80,192,706; fiscal 2015 other funds in the amount of $607,713; fiscal 2016 other funds in the amount of $1,573,059; fiscal 2017 other funds in the amount of $15,539,281; and fiscal 2010 foreign military sales funds in the amount of $592,510 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

