Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 29, 2017)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, has been awarded a $163,212,869 modification (P00119) to contract W58RGZ-13-C-0109 for MQ-1C Gray Eagle extended range supplemental production hardware.



Work will be performed in Poway, California, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2020.



Fiscal 2017 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $163,212,869 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

-ends-

