Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 29, 2017)

Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a $300,088,180 fixed-price-incentive domestic and foreign military sales (Lebanon, Jordon and Morocco) contract for Tube-launched Optically-tracked Wireless-guided missiles for the Army, Marine Corps and foreign military sales customers.



Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona; and Farmington, New Mexico, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2020.



Fiscal 2010, 2015, 2016 and 2017 other procurement, Army; foreign military sales; and American Recovery and Reinvestment Act funds in the combined amount of $300,088,180 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-17-C-0194).



-ends-

