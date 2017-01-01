Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 29, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Space Systems Co., Sunnyvale, California, is being awarded $418,653,874 for fixed-price-incentive, cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification PZ0002 to a previously awarded unpriced letter contract (N00030-17-C-0100) for new procurement of Trident II (D5) missile production, D5 life extension production, and D5 deployed systems support.



The work will be performed in Sunnyvale, California (26.08 percent); Cape Canaveral, Florida (22.84 percent); Bangor, Washington (21.05 percent); Kings Bay, Georgia (20.67 percent); Magna, Utah (2.51 percent); Orlando, Florida (1.12 percent); and other various locations (less than 1.00 percent each; 5.73 percent total), and work is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2022, for both base and option.



The maximum dollar value of the modification, including the base items and all option items if exercised, is $1,122,936,777. Fiscal 2017 weapons procurement (Navy) in the amount of $31,635,824; and United Kingdom funds in the amount of $3,619,000 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



Subject to availability, fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $316,700,000; and United Kingdom funds in the amount of $66,699,050 will be obligated for the effort.



Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



