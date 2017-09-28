South Korea Says It’s Speeding Up Arms Buildup to Counter the North (excerpt)

(Source: New York Times; published Sept. 28, 2017)

By Choe Sang-Hun and Rick Gladstone

SEOUL, South Korea --- The president of South Korea vowed on Thursday to accelerate efforts to strengthen its pre-emptive strike, missile defense and retaliatory capabilities against North Korea, and he renewed his call for the armed forces to become more independent from the United States.In a speech to mark South Korea’s Armed Forces Day, the president, Moon Jae-in, said he would push for the South to move more quickly to retake wartime operational control of its military from its American ally. Since the Korean War in the early 1950s, the terms of the countries’ alliance have called for an American general to command the South’s 650,000-member military should war break out.Mr. Moon and other liberals have campaigned for South Korea to play a greater role in the alliance, and they have long called for the country to resume responsibility for wartime command as soon as it can feasibly do so. But the idea has gotten more public support as remarks by President Trump have led many South Koreans to doubt his commitment to defend their country.Mr. Moon said Thursday that a more self-reliant military could make itself stronger and more feared by North Korea. But he also said the South should strengthen its alliance with Washington. An aide to Mr. Moon said this week that the allies were working on ways to move strategic American military assets into the region more frequently, to help deter North Korea.“The top priority is to secure abilities to counter the North Korean nuclear and missile threats,” Mr. Moon said.…/…In his speech on Thursday, Mr. Moon said his government was accelerating work on three military programs: a pre-emptive strike system known as Kill Chain that would target North Korean missile sites; an air and missile defense system; and a program devised to launch devastating strikes against North Korea’s military and political leadership should it start a war. (end of excerpt)-ends-