Russian Defence Ministry to Have More than 500 BMP-2 and BMD-2 Modernized

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 29, 2017)

The Russian Defence Ministry will have 540 BMP-3 (IFV) and BMD-2 (AAV) modernized by the Tula “Shcheglovsky val” enterprise. A respective contract has been signed today.



According to the contract, the combat vehicles are to be modernized in frame of the Defense Procurement.



Deputy Defence Minister Yuriy Borisov signed the 10-year contract on behalf of the Russian Defence Ministry.



When sighing a contract, Deputy Defence Minister Yuriy Borisov announced that the it was to provide work for the Tula “Shcheglovsky val” enterprise for the next decade.



Rostek Modernizes 540 Combat Vehicles for the Defense Ministry

(Source: Rostec; posted Sept 29, 2017)

(Issued in Russian; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov launched a new shop for upgrading lightly armored vehicles at the Shcheglovsky Val enterprise.



The workshop area of 5,000 square meters is equipped with modern equipment and is intended for machining, welding, thermal, assembly and paintwork.



"The new shop for upgrading lightly armored vehicles will not only be another step in the introduction of modern technologies in the production of weapons. We will also create 240 new jobs in the shop. The launch of the workshop will allow the repair and modernization of the lightly armored vehicles BMD-2 and BMP-2. This step is supported by the Ministry of Defense: today we signed an agreement on the modernization of 540 BMP-2 and BMD-2 combat vehicles," said Sergey Chemezov.



The agreement envisages the modernization of military vehicles under the state defense order for the needs of the Russian Defense Ministry within the framework of the State Program of Armaments - 2025. This agreement is one of the first major agreements on the implementation of the state defense order under the GPV-2025.



On the part of Rostec, the agreement was signed by Deputy General Director of Holding "High-Precision Complexes", Managing Director of the KBP Dmitry Konoplev. From the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the agreement was signed by Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Yury Borisov.



In addition to General Director of the State Corporation Rostek Sergei Chemezov and Deputy Defense Minister Yury Borisov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Chairman of the Board of the Military Industrial Commission of the Russian Federation Dmitry Rogozin, Director of Rosgvardia Viktor Zolotov, Governor of the Tula Region Alexei Dumin, Presidential Plenipotentiary in Central Federal District Alexander Beglov.



