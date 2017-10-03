MBDA Signs MoUs with Five Australian Companies to Support Land 400 Bid

(Source: MBDA; issued Oct 03, 2017)

MBDA is pleased to announce the signing of Memorandums of Understanding with five Australian companies as part of its strategy to transfer the manufacture of its MMP missile system to Australia if it is selected for the $20bn LAND 400 program.



MBDA's commitment to Australia is further underpinned by the intention to create MBDA Australia Pty Ltd, which we are also pleased to announce today.



South Australian companies Airspeed and Codan, Victorian companies Pennant Australasia and Pelican Trimcast together with West Australian based Hofmann Engineering are the latest additions to the MBDA Australia Partnering Network, which already includes Queensland’s Ferra Engineering.



“These companies are truly representative of Australia’s world class engineering capability and I am delighted that we will have the opportunity to work together on such an important program,” MBDA Australia Managing Director, Andy Watson said. “We have been engaged with some of these companies for more than four years and LAND 400 is now providing the catalyst to allow us to take these relationships to the next stage”.



“MMP is the only fifth generation anti-tank guided weapon (ATGW) in production. It is the most advanced and lowest risk missile solution for Land 400 Phase 2 and offers unique technological and strategic benefits to Australia,” he said.



“MBDA’s approach to Australian Industrial Capability is based on two principles: ensuring the Commonwealth has the highest level of operational independence and sovereignty in its use of the missile, and generating real opportunities for Australian industry through the transfer of production capability, high value skills and cutting-edge technologies”.



“Our vision is for MMP to become the first missile that is built, maintained and evolved in Australia. This means that the missile will be assembled in Australia, with key components and vehicle integration kits built by world-class Australian companies. We hope that these companies will become part of MBDA’s global supply chain for MMP and, in the future, for other MBDA systems.” Mr Watson said.



Dave Armstrong, MBDA’s Group Sales and Business Director, said “MBDA has had products in service in Australia continuously over the last 60 years with ASRAAM currently in service with the RAAF on the F/A-18A/B Hornet fleet. We have a proven track record in working with Australia to support and develop its complex missile systems capability and we intend to build on this experience with Land 400 and future programs”.



“Today’s announcement is part of an ongoing program of Australian industrial engagement with further announcements to be made as our plans for missile build and longer-term sustainment mature” Mr Armstrong said.





With a significant presence in five European countries and within the USA, in 2016 MBDA achieved a turnover of 3.0 billion euros with an order book of 15.9 billion euros. With more than 90 armed forces customers in the world, MBDA is a world leader in missiles and missile systems. MBDA is jointly owned by Airbus (37.5%), BAE Systems (37.5%), and Leonardo (25%).



-- Airspeed is an Australian company specialising in the application of composite materials for aerospace, maritime and energy-related projects. Design capabilities encompass all aspects of engineering pertaining to composite materials including Finite Element Analysis, Computational Fluid Dynamics and 3D Computed Aided Design. Airspeed’s manufacturing capabilities include multi-axis filament winding, autoclave-cured, vacuum-bagged & oven-cured or resin-infused laminates using carbon, aramid and glass fibres.



-- Codan Defence Electronics, a subsidiary of Codan Limited (ASX:CDA), offers design and product development, advanced manufacturing and through-life support to the Australian defence industry.



-- Pennant Australasia is a leading provider of professional integrated logistics support, specialised training solutions and information services for commercial and defence organisations throughout Australasia. Pennant is able to support demanding needs for training solutions through initial design through development, acquisition, and support.



-- Trimcast is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pelican, the global leader in the provision of high-performance laboratory-engineered protective packaging systems for precision military equipment. Pelican’s Australian design and production facility – known locally as Trimcast - produces bespoke, shock mitigating & vibration-attenuating systems inside the appropriately-sized outer protective case to protect the inner payload through virtually any journey.



-- Hofmann Engineering is one of Australia's largest privately-owned engineering facility operating 24 hours per day, 7 days per week with facilities in Perth, Melbourne, Bendigo and Newcastle. Hofmann Engineering is able to offer an unparalleled range of machining and precision manufacturing services to its clients.



