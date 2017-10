HAL Files DRHP with SEBI

(Source: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.; issued Oct 01, 2017)

BENGALURU --- The Govt. of India has approved the sale of a 10 percent stake in Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL)- a Defence PSU.



Accordingly, HAL has initiated the process of Initial Public Offer (IPO) with the filing of the Draft Red Herrring Prospectus (DRHP) on September 29, 2017 with market regulator SEBI.



This is a major milestone towards listing of the defence PSU which is slated for partial disinvestment by the Govt. of India says Mr. T. Suvarna Raju, CMD HAL.



-ends-