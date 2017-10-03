Royal Air Force Typhoons Hone Their Skills In Oman

(Source: Royal Air Force; dated Oct 01, issued Oct 03, 2017)

A Royal Air Force pilot at Royal Air Force of Oman airbase, Thumrait, as Typhoons from 6 Squadron are being readied for Exercise Magic Carpet in the background. (RAF photo)

Eight Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoon aircraft from 6 Squadron, based at RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland have started a two-week exercise in Oman.



Number 6 Squadron supported by a detachment of nearly 250 RAF personnel have started an intensive two-week programme of training in the deserts of Oman to hone skills and capabilities that cannot be practised at home.



The Officer Commanding 6 Squadron, Wing Commander Billy Cooper said: “What’s different for us here is we can be assured of reliable weather that means we can fly twelve sorties every day in conditions representative of operations. Availability of airspace is good and the ranges are well suited for our sortie profiles. We can practice our strafe attacks and perfect our precision bombing hitting pin-point targets on the ground.”



He added: “The support from our Royal Air Force of Oman hosts at Thumrait airbase is fantastic, the facilities here are excellent and they are incredibly welcoming. It is critical that we have the opportunity to work closely with our partners in the Middle East and the Omani hosted Exercise Magic Carpet is the perfect vehicle for that.”



Magic Carpet has been carried out for many years, involving aircraft and many of the specialist support trades that underpin the expeditionary capability of the RAF.





BACKGROUND NOTES:

• 6 Squadron is deploying for a two-week exercise in the Middle East from the beginning of October to hone skills prior to deploying to Cyprus in 2018 to support the coalition against Daesh.



• Approximately 250 personnel along with 8 Typhoon jets from 6 Squadron in RAF Lossiemouth are planned to participate in the exercise.



-ends-

