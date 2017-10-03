New Helicopter to Join Existing Fleet of Airbus Helicopters for Various Missions

(Source: Airbus Helicopters; issued Oct 03, 2017)

LONDON --- The Royal Thai Police has received two H175 helicopters from Airbus Helicopters, making it the first in Asia Pacific to operate the newest rotorcraft.



The Royal Thai Police will be using this super medium aircraft, equipped with the latest aircraft technology and capabilities, for VVIP transportation and various police missions.



“We welcome the Royal Thai Police as the inaugural H175 operator for this region and we are grateful for their continued trust in our products as they expand their fleet. We have full confidence of the H175’s performance and capabilities, in fulfilling its most challenging missions. Besides a strong product, our Bangkok-based support centre stays committed to supporting our customer’s operations in close proximity”, said Philippe Monteux, Head of Southeast Asia and Pacific of Airbus Helicopters.



The Royal Thai Police currently operates nine Airbus helicopters, comprising five H155, two AS365 N3+ and two H175.



More than 15 H175 helicopters have flown about 12,000 hours globally today. With an excellent payload for both short- and long-range missions, the H175 has a maximum take-off weight of nearly eight tonnes and is designed to provide unmatched efficiency across a variety of missions, including utility, law enforcement, VIP transport, oil and gas, as well as search and rescue.



Equipped with Helionix, Airbus Helicopters’ integrated suite of advanced avionics and 4-axis autopilot, the H175 offers enhanced situational awareness and improved operational safety by helping to reduce pilot workload and increasing mission flexibility. With a seating capacity of up to 12 passengers in an executive/VIP configuration, the H175 ensures a smooth, safe ride at all speeds in a climate controlled cabin, while offering excellent panoramic views.





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2016, it generated revenues of € 67 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats and business aviation products. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, and is one of the world’s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



-ends-

