Harris Corporation Receives $260 Million Order to Develop Battlespace Communications Network for Asia-Pacific Country

(Source: Harris Corporation; issued Oct 02, 2017)

MELBOURNE, Fla. --- Harris Corporation has received a $260 million order to develop an integrated tactical communications network as part of an Asia-Pacific country’s modernization program. The order was received in the first quarter of fiscal 2018.



The integrated network solution will include tactical radios, network planning, monitoring and routing software, and other systems and technology from Harris and partnering companies. The solution will feature Harris’ Falcon IIIAN/PRC-158 multi-channel manpack radios and vehicular amplifiers and provide voice and data services to tactical forces for line-of-sight and beyond-line-of-sight applications.



“Harris is the incumbent tactical radio provider to the country, and this order is an important step in integrating Harris’ advanced products into their tactical communications network," said Brendan O'Connell, president, Tactical Communications, Harris Communication Systems. "Our integrated solution will play a pivotal role in the customer’s continued modernization efforts."





Harris Corporation is a leading technology innovator, solving customers’ toughest mission-critical challenges by providing solutions that connect, inform and protect. Harris supports government and commercial customers in more than 100 countries and has approximately $6 billion in annual revenue.



