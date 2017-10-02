A380's GP7200 Engine Comes Apart in Mid-Flight

(Source: Forecast International; issued Oct 02, 2017)

Air France A380 suffers a catastrophic engine failure.

"Flight/Cabin crew handled the serious incident perfectly" https://t.co/Ve9Bov6RZ5 pic.twitter.com/yjgmbohWJK — From the Flight Deck (@Golfcharlie232) September 30, 2017

PARIS --- An Engine Alliance GP7200 engine broke apart in mid-flight while an Air France A380 was flying over the Atlantic Ocean on September 30. The aircraft was flying from Paris to Los Angeles at the time, and the loss of one of the plane's four engines forced the aircraft to make an emergency landing in eastern Canada.The airline later reported that nobody aboard the aircraft was hurt during the flight.Engine malfunctions are rare during airline flights, and uncontained failures that rip apart the cowling and leave the turbine exposed, as happened here, are even rarer.The last time an A380 suffered an uncontained engine failure was in 2010, when an in-flight explosion blew apart a Rolls-Royce Trent 900 and damaged other parts of the aircraft during a Qantas flight. The Trent 900 is one of two engine choices available on the aircraft.Engine Alliance is a joint venture of U.S.-based Pratt & Whitney and France's Safran.-ends-