Patria and the Finnish Defence Forces Prepare for the Hamina Class Fast Attack Craft Modernisation

(Source: Patria; issued Oct 02, 2017)

Defence Minister Jussi Niinistö has authorised the Finnish Defence Forces to sign a Letter of Intent and Pre-design Activities Contract with Patria concerning the Squadron 2000 Mid-Life Upgrade (MLU).



The MLU ensures and develops the mission capability of the Finnish Navy including its ability to protect sea traffic.



The procurement decision for this Letter of Intent and Pre-design Activities Contract is made to secure preconditions for the project to proceed in schedule.



The value of this contract is approximately one million euros without VAT. The entire Mid-Life Upgrade is estimated to have an employment effect of 300 man-years, of which this contract represents some 4.5 man-years. This project will also support national military security of supply capabilities.





